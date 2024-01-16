Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Lancet Window
Window - Item Level 18
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lancet window in the oasis style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
45 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
18
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Limestone
1
Iron Ingot
1
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
