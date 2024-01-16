Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Lancet Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lancet window in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Limestone
1
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

