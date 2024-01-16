Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Counter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A merchant's counter designed in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

