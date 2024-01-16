Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Counter
Table - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A merchant's counter designed in the oasis style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
910
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Massive Changes Coming to Crystalline Conflict in Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5
Mills Webster
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington