FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Classical Door
Door - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A classical door in the oasis style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
152 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Limestone
3
Steel Hinge
3
Steel Ingot
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
