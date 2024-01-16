Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Banner

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A handsome banner designed to complement oasis residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Boar Leather
4
Item Icon
Linen Canvas
4
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

