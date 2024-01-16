Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Arched Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An arched door in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Limestone
3
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
3
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

