Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Nursery Canopy
Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Lounge like a highborn tot with this elegant and cozy nursery canopy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Almasty Fur
8
Deepgold Ingot
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Voice Actor is on Cameo, Tells Milord to Hit That Bong
Michael Higham
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
Pokemon Sword and Shield Eevee Guide - How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon
Dillon Skiffington