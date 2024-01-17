Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Nursery Canopy

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Lounge like a highborn tot with this elegant and cozy nursery canopy.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Almasty Fur
8
Item Icon
Deepgold Ingot
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Voice Actor is on Cameo, Tells Milord to Hit That Bong
Michael Higham
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
Pokemon Sword and Shield Eevee Guide - How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon
Dillon Skiffington