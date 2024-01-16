Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Nightsteel Greatsword
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
78
Physical Damage
76.96
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+117
Vitality
+119
Skill Speed
+116
Critical Hit
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Rhodonite
2
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Vitality
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
