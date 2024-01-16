Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Nightbloom Orchestrion Roll

Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Alchemist

Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Faded Copy of Under the Moonlight
2
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
