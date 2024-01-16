Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Neo-Ishgardian Ring of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Purpure Bead
2
Item Icon
Merbau Lumber
2
Item Icon
Ageflow Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
2
Item Icon
Grade 3 Intelligence Alkahest
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

