FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Mythril Ore
Stone - Item Level 34
Guide
Details
Crafting
Mike Williams
Mike Williams
Item Details
Details
A decent-sized piece of rock containing the precious metal mythril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
