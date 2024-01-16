Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Mythrite Bangle of Slaying
Bracelets - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
8925 gil
Sells for
103 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+20
Vitality
+20
Determination
+13
Direct Hit Rate
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Jadeite
3
Tiger's Eye
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
