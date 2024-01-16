Games
Mythril Ring
Ring - Item Level 37
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 37
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
27 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Dexterity
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 27
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mythril Ingot
4
Siltstone Whetstone
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
36
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
124
Max Quality
1160
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
