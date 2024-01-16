Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Mythril Planisphere
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
40
Physical Damage
42.67
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
7147 gil
Sells for
76 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+9
Vitality
+10
Determination
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Jadeite
5
Mythril Ingot
5
Enchanted Mythril Ink
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
1460
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
