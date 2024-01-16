Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Mythril Head Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
21
Physical Damage
19.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
67 gil
Bonuses
Control
+39
Craftsmanship
+68
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Mythril Ingot
4
Siltstone Whetstone
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
1340
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Related Posts
How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi