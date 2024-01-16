Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Murderous Moggle Mogfists

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

46.29

2.48

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kingly Whisker
2
Item Icon
Saurian Leather
2
Item Icon
Demimog Demimateria
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

