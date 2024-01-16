Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Mudstone Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 21
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Bonuses
Control
+26
Craftsmanship
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
21
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mudstone
1
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
22
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
570
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
