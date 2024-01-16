Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Mossy Rock
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rock of the unrolling persuasion, sourced from the Black Shroud.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Siltstone
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Appreciating All the Little Details of Nessus in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
Pokemon Sword and Shield Eevee Guide - How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Guide to All 12 Routes of Mount Rokkon
Mills Webster