FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Mossy Rock

Details
A rock of the unrolling persuasion, sourced from the Black Shroud.

Alchemist

Materials
Siltstone
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
