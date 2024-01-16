Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Mosshorn Scale Mail
Body - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
145
Magic Defense
145
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 47
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
99 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+12
Vitality
+14
Skill Speed
+21
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 37
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
1
Mossy Horn
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
1820
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
