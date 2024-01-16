Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Morbol Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An rug woven in the likeness of a morbol. Don't mind the spiky protrusions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Morbol Vine
6
Item Icon
Morbol Saliva
6
Item Icon
Snurble Tufts
6
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
6
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

