Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Moonfire Vest
Body - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Fits: All ♂
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Silk Thread
3
Mariner Cotton Cloth
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Required For Quick Synth
Control
318
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report Week 74: Easy 80 Points
Nerium
Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham
When Does the FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023 Start?
Mills Webster