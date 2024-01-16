Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Mist Dill

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fragrant herb characterized by its thin leaves. It is used in both medicines and culinary dishes.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Elden Ring Incantations Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante
Elden Ring Sorceries Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Collin MacGregor,Corey Plante
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington