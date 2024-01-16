Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Mighty Thunderstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

57

65.36

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
5
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
5
Item Icon
Large Levin Orb
5
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

