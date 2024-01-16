Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Mighty Moggle Mogrod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

64.21

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Kingly Whisker
2
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
2
Item Icon
Demimog Demimateria
2
Item Icon
Growth Formula Delta
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

