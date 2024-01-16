Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Metal Worm Jar
Other - Item Level 400
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A metal jar designed to keep worms fresh.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Deepgold Ingot
2
Stonegold Ingot
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
73
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
902
Max Quality
2145
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1348
Craftsmanship
1457
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Deepgold Ingot
2
Stonegold Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
73
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
902
Max Quality
2145
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1348
Craftsmanship
1457
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Deepgold Ingot
2
Stonegold Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
73
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
902
Max Quality
2145
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1348
Craftsmanship
1457
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
