Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Metal Gauntlets
Other - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A pair of sturdy-yet-flexible gauntlets, designed to protect the hands from amaro bites.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Gazelle Leather
2
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Ruby Cotton Yarn
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
1980
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Gazelle Leather
2
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Ruby Cotton Yarn
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
1980
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Gazelle Leather
2
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Ruby Cotton Yarn
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
1980
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Horizon Forbidden West Skills Guide - All Skill Trees, Valor Surges
Dillon Skiffington
Love for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is Timeless
Michael Higham
Destiny 2 Best Hunter Build for Season of Arrivals
Dillon Skiffington