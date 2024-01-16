Games
Message Book Stand
Tabletop - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A tabletop message book stand for those with desk space to spare. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
195 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Potash
3
Beech Lumber
3
Larch Lumber
3
Crystal Glass
3
Wildfowl Feather
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
1440
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
