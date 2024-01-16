Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Message Book Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A tabletop message book stand for those with desk space to spare. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Potash
3
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
Larch Lumber
3
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
3
Item Icon
Wildfowl Feather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Destiny 2 Vanguard or Drifter Allegiance Quest Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington