FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Menacing Moggle Mog Gun

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

50.77

2.72

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Black Firesand
2
Item Icon
Kingly Whisker
2
Item Icon
Wyvern Obsidian
2
Item Icon
Demimog Demimateria
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

