FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Mellow Mog Lamp
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A gently glowing lamp depicting a moogle at rest upon his beloved cloud mallows.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Tempered Glass
2
Palladium Nugget
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Magnanimous Mogcrown
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
