Item Icon

Mellow Mog Lamp

Details

A gently glowing lamp depicting a moogle at rest upon his beloved cloud mallows.

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Tempered Glass
2
Item Icon
Palladium Nugget
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Magnanimous Mogcrown
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Required

