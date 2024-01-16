Mega-Potion of Strength

Games
Medicine - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This potent concoction temporarily increases strength. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
950 gil
Sells for
15 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
6
Shark Oil
6
Sagolii Sage
6
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
1700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
