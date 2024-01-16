Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Medical Supplies
Miscellany - Item Level 395
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An infirmary without medical supplies is no infirmary at all.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV: What To Do During The "In From The Cold" Quest
Mike Williams
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Nvidia CEO Promises Raises, No Lay-Offs or Pay Cuts
Natalie Flores
The Division 2 Skills Guide: All Skills and Their Upgrades
Dillon Skiffington