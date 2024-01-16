Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Medical Supplies

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An infirmary without medical supplies is no infirmary at all.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Medical Supply Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV: What To Do During The "In From The Cold" Quest
Mike Williams
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Nvidia CEO Promises Raises, No Lay-Offs or Pay Cuts
Natalie Flores
The Division 2 Skills Guide: All Skills and Their Upgrades
Dillon Skiffington