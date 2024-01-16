Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Max-Potion of Intelligence
Medicine - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This extremely powerful concoction temporarily increases intelligence. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Coriander
3
Royal Mistletoe
3
Duskborne Aethersand
3
Powdered Merman Horn
3
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Related Posts
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
Stellaris Toxoids Guide - All New Origins, Traits, Civics, Ascension Perks
Dillon Skiffington
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor