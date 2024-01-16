Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Royal Mistletoe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A parasitic plant that is only found growing on the trees of the Diadem.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
How to Get the Fierce Tyrant's Outfit in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi