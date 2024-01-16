Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Max-Potion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This spiritous concoction instantly restores a considerable amount of HP.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Coneflower
6
Item Icon
Cow Bitter
6
Item Icon
Gem Marimo
6
Item Icon
Filtered Water
6
Item Icon
Royal Mistletoe
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

