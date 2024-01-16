Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Max-Potion
Medicine - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This spiritous concoction instantly restores a considerable amount of HP.
Recast
1m 15s
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
29 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Coneflower
6
Cow Bitter
6
Gem Marimo
6
Filtered Water
6
Royal Mistletoe
6
Crystals
Water Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Related Posts
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi