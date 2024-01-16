Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Matching Cushions
Tabletop - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A pair of fluffy pillows that support not only your neck and shoulders, but each other as well.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Linen
8
Almasty Serge
8
Lorikeet Down
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Steam Users Will Be Required to Link Square Enix Account, Won't Be Region Locked
Michael Higham
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 22, 2022
Nerium
The FFXIV-Themed Eorzea Cafe has a new Event Menu and We're Once Again Jealous
Michael Hassall