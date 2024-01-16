Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Matching Cushions

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A pair of fluffy pillows that support not only your neck and shoulders, but each other as well.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
8
Item Icon
Almasty Serge
8
Item Icon
Lorikeet Down
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

