FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Marble Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Carved from a single piece of beautiful marble, this floor is fit for a king (or queen).

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
1
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Aqueous Whetstone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

