FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Maple Shortbow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
11
Physical Damage
10.27
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 5
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Bonuses
Dexterity
+1
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 5
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
5
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Hempen Yarn
1
Maple Lumber
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
2
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
20
Max Quality
110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
