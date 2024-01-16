Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Manor Stool

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A haunting stool custom-made for Haukke Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Fine Wax
3
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Item Icon
Toad Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

