FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Manor Music Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A haunting music stand custom-made for Haukke Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Fine Wax
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

