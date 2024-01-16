Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Manor Music Stand
Furnishing - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A haunting music stand custom-made for Haukke Manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Fine Wax
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham