FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Manor Flower Stand
Table - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A haunting flower stand custom-made for Haukke Manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Fine Wax
3
Steel Ingot
3
Silver Ingot
3
Undyed Velveteen
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
