FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Manor Flower Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A haunting flower stand custom-made for Haukke Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Fine Wax
3
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

