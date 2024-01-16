Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Manipulative Moggle Mogfoil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

64.21

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kingly Whisker
2
Item Icon
Demimog Demimateria
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

