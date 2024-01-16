Manderville & Manderville's lovingly crafted Manderville's Adventurer Flakes (Manderville Mark Certified) supplement the diets of growing adventurers with the nutrients they need, while providing the convenience and non-perishability they crave. Now with flavor! ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Direct Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No