[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Manderville's Adventurer Flakes

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Manderville & Manderville's lovingly crafted Manderville's Adventurer Flakes (Manderville Mark Certified) supplement the diets of growing adventurers with the nutrients they need, while providing the convenience and non-perishability they crave. Now with flavor! ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Direct Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Cornmeal
8
Item Icon
Palm Sugar
8
Item Icon
Ovibos Milk
8
Item Icon
Snurbleberry
8
Item Icon
Sharlayan Rock Salt
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

