FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Malachite Ring
Ring - Item Level 29
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 29
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1735 gil
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+3
Piety
+4
Vitality
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 19
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
29
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Malachite
3
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
