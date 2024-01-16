Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Malachite

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A green jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Malachite
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.23 TFT Patch Notes – The First Set 2 Balance Changes
Dillon Skiffington