Mahogany Spinning Wheel
Weaver's Secondary Tool - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
73 gil
Bonuses
Control
+40
Craftsmanship
+70
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mythril Rivets
4
Mahogany Lumber
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
