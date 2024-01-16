Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
M Tribe Sundry Component
Miscellany - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A component used to complete one of many sundries used by the M tribe in daily life.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Water Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
M tribe Sundry Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
1152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
