FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Luncheon Toadskin Boots of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

299

299

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Gaja Leather
7
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
7
Item Icon
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

