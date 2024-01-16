Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Lunar Envoy's Gambison of Maiming
Body - Item Level 620
Guide
Details
PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Mike Williams
About the Author
Mike Williams
Item Details
603
Magic Defense
767
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+318
Vitality
+340
Determination
+268
Direct Hit Rate
+188
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
