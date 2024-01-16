Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Low Barrel Planter
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 17
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A barrel planter crafted from elm.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
17
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
1
Elm Lumber
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Shroud Seedling
1
Growth Formula Beta
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
17
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
66
Max Quality
210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
