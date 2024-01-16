Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Low Barrel Planter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A barrel planter crafted from elm.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
1
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
1
Item Icon
Bronze Rivets
1
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
1
Item Icon
Growth Formula Beta
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

