FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Lotus Pink Dye
Dye - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A labor-saving pink dye, used for coloring anything from cloth to metal.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Armorer
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Alchemist
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Water Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Carpenter
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Goldsmith
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Blacksmith
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Culinarian
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
Leatherworker
Materials
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
51
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
230
