Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Lotus Pink Dye

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A labor-saving pink dye, used for coloring anything from cloth to metal.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Purple Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
The 2022 Met Gala: She's Cool, What Video Game Is She From?
Lotus