FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Llymlaen's Embrace

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An ornamental fountain depicting a breaking wave, titled . ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
6
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
6
Item Icon
Lapis Lazuli
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Distilled Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

