FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Llymlaen's Embrace
Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An ornamental fountain depicting a breaking wave, titled . ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marble
6
Bronze Ingot
6
Lapis Lazuli
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Distilled Water
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
